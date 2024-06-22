GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Samuel Mar Theophilus enthroned as head of Believers Eastern Church

Published - June 22, 2024 09:09 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau
The enthronement ceremony of Samuel Mar Theophilus at Thiruvalla on Saturday.

Samuel Mar Theophilus was enthroned as the new Metropolitan of the Believers Eastern Church on Saturday. He succeeds Athanasius Yohan I Metropolitan, the Church’s founder, who passed away last month.

The ascension ceremony, held alongside the liturgy at St. Thomas Cathedral in the Church headquarters in Thiruvalla, took place in the morning. Archbishop John Mar Irenaeus, head of the Church’s Delhi archdiocese, served as the chief celebrant, with other bishops acting as co-celebrants.

Following the ritual, the new Metropolitan addressed the congregation, asking for their continued prayers to help him lead the Church in obedience to God and in line with the vision of his predecessor.

Felicitation

Inaugurating a felicitation meeting that followed the ceremony. Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan, prelate of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church, acknowledged the contributions of the Believers Eastern Church in uplifting various communities. “It is remarkable that the Church works among people who speak 300 different languages,” he said, extending his best wishes to the new Metropolitan.

In his speech, Theophilus Metropolitan expressed his hope to lead the Church forward in collaboration with his fellow metropolitans, priests, and heads of other Churches. “I will lead the mission through the path set by Athanasius Yohan I,” he said.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala delivered the keynote address. Other notable attendees included Cyril Mar Basilios I, head of the Malabar Independent Church; Thomas Mar Timotheos, synod secretary of the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church; Swami Gururatnam Jnanathapaswi, general secretary of the Shantigiri Ashram; and other religious leaders.

Born into a Syrian Christian family in Keekozhur village in 1959, Theophilus Metropolitan was ordained as priest in 2003 by Athanasius Yohan I. After serving as general secretary of the Church for three years, he was consecrated as bishop in 2006 and has since headed the Mangalore and Chennai dioceses of the Church.

