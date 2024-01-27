Samudra Kovalam all set to reopen with more features

January 27, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Consolidating Kerala’s standing as a fast-emerging hub of destination weddings and MICE tourism, Samudra Kovalam, the beach side resort of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC), is all set to reopen after adding a whole range of world class features as part of the first phase of its renovation. Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will open the sea-front resort at Kovalam, near here, on Tuesday.

Samudra Kovalam has for long been the hallmark of Kerala’s highly successful beach tourism. Starting with 50 rooms in 1981, Samudra Kovalam has earned a reputation as the favorite choice for domestic and international tourists to enjoy the salubrious ambience of Kovalam. Keeping up with the growing demand, a new block of 12 rooms and two cottages were added to the property in 1997.

The current round of renovation has added another 40 rooms, completed on a budget of ₹12.68 crore provided by the State government, turning the property and its surroundings into an ideal locale for high-end weddings and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) tourism.

As part of the renovation, the G V Raja Convention Centre has been made more attractive, enhancing the ambience of the whole complex as an ideal destination for weddings and conferences. The renovation was taken up on the basis on an upfront plan and design, factoring in the huge scope the property has in playing host to international conferences against the backdrop of the refreshing natural setting, said a release from the Tourism department.

A major advantage of the property is that all its rooms are sea-facing. The property now flaunts such high-end options as sea view cottages, superior sea view and premium pool view rooms and a lawn area for guests to relax, all together making the stay at the Samudra, a totally different experience. The resort will also have a cozy restaurant, whose renovation will be completed by March and will serve a richly diverse menu including local cuisine. The renovation of the balance 20 rooms will be completed in the next phase.

