Samreen Yusuf first Keralite to earn DM in paediatric emergency medicine from AIIMS

January 09, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Samreen Yusuf has achieved the distinction of becoming the first Keralite to receive a Doctor of Medicine (DM) degree in paediatric emergency medicine from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur. She is also the second person in the country to secure the degree in the subspecialty programme, available only at Raipur among AIIMS.

Dr. Yusuf, hailing from Kozhikode, is the daughter of Dr. Nasser Yusuf, a thoracic surgeon, and Nargis. She completed her schooling at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Kozhikode; obtained her MBBS degree from Government Medical College, Mysore; and earned her MD (paediatrics) from Government Medical College (Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Medical College), Raipur.