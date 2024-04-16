Sample fireworks of Thrissur Pooram today 

April 16, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Thrissur

The night sky above Thekkinkadu Maidan, the main venue of the Thrissur Pooram, will be lit up with magnificent fireworks on Wednesday as part of the Sample fireworks, the trial run for the main pyrotechnic show.

Both the Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu Devaswoms have kept many surprises for the first round of fireworks.

The Devaswoms will take turns to begin the fireworks. This time, Paramekkavu Devaswom will start the fireworks at 7 p.m. With palmleaf crackers, gundu and amittu, the Sample fireworks will be displayed in the same pattern of the main fireworks.

For the first time in the history of the Pooram, the same licensee will prepare fireworks for both Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu Devaswoms. P.M. Satheesh of Mundathikkode is the licensee for both Devaswoms.

Though the same licensee is preparing them, both sessions of fireworks will be different, stresses Mr. Satheesh. Mixing of amittu, display style, and the climax will be different. The friendly competition between the Devaswoms peps up the spirit of the Pooram.

Premalu, an amittu, which will lit up the sky in the shape of love sign will be the major attraction this time. There are Guna Cave Amittu and Gaganyan Amittu in the stock. As there is control in sound, new experiments will be done in amittu, which focusses on colour.

There are restrictions for people to watch fireworks from Swaraj Round. Barricades have been erected on the inner footpath. The police have already taken over the security control of the city.

There will be three rounds of fireworks at the Thrissur Pooram – Sample fireworks on Wednesday, the main fireworks in the wee hours on Friday, and Pakal Pooram fireworks on Saturday afternoon.

The exhibition of elephant accoutrements will be opened on Friday. The three Pooram pandals on Swaraj Round will be another visual treat for Pooram lovers.

