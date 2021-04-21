Sample fireworks go symbolic at Thrissur Pooram

The sample firework of the Thrissur Pooram held in a minimalistic way on Wednesday night. K.K. NAJEEB

21 April 2021 23:18 IST

Two Devaswoms burst one ‘kuzhiminnal’ each; ‘Poora Vilambaram’ today

Just two ‘kuzhiminnal’ (a noisy firework) were burst at the sample fireworks, the first round of fireworks ahead of the main one at Thrissur Pooram, on Wednesday evening, indicating the grave COVID-19 situation in the State. One firework each was burst by the Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu Devaswoms, the main organisers of the Pooram.

Arguably for the first time, sample fireworks were held in such a minimalistic fashion, though the Devaswoms had completed all preparations for a grand show.

Usually people would throng the Swaraj Round and the lanes around the Thekkinkadu Maidan when the skies above the Thrissur city explode in vibrant colours. On Wednesday, it was just like any other day. People did not even notice the sample fireworks with just two ‘kuzhiminnal.’ As disposal of the already prepared firecrackers is not easy, they will be displayed on April 24, but there will be no viewers.

Advertising

Advertising

Poora Vilambaram, the declaration of opening of the Pooram, will be held on Thursday morning without the usual festivities.

The deity of Neythilakkavu Temple, one of the 10 participants of the Pooram, will open the Thekke Gopura Nada of the Sree Vadakkunnathan temple declaring open the Pooram. As elephant Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran, which used to carry the idol, did not get permission for parading, Ernakulam Sivakumar will carry the idol of the Neythilakkavu Bhagavathy.

Nod for 50 persons

Ezhinnellippu will start around 8 a.m. from the temple to the accompaniment of 17 percussion artists and 33 organisers. Permission has been given only for 50 persons for the Vilambaram ritual. The Thekke Gopura Nada of the temple will be opened only for Thrissur Pooram.

The Animal Husbandry Department will examine the fitness of elephants to be paraded for the Pooram and will issue certificates. A team of 30 veterinary experts has been appointed for this. The health of the elephant, its history of obedience and experience in participating in parades will be checked. An action force with elephant experts will be kept ready to handle emergency situations.

Holiday

As part of the Pooram, the District Collector declared holiday for all government offices and educational institutions in Thrissur taluk on April 23. However, pre-announced examinations will be conducted as per schedule.

Shops and business establishments in Swaraj Round and approaching roads will not be opened on April 23. There will be traffic restriction in the city on April 23 and 24.