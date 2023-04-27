Sample fireworks at Thrissur Pooram today 

April 27, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Thrissur

Sample Vedikkettu, the first round of fireworks of the Thrissur Pooram, will light up the sky at Thrissur city on Friday.

Though it is a trial run for the main fireworks, the Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu Devaswoms have prepared many surprises at the sample fireworks. The threat of summer rain has not dampened the spirit of Pooram lovers. Both devaswoms are trying many innovations in ‘amittu’ (aerial fireworks that will burst in colours in the sky), including ‘Vande Bharat,’ ‘K-Rail,’ and ‘Romancham.’

Mundathikkode Satheesh is preparing fireworks for the Thiruvambadi this time, while P.C. Varghese is the pyrotechnician for Paramekkavu. “Vande Bharat and K-Rail will create a trail in the sky as if a train is moving. The other special ‘amittu’ are Red Leaves, LED Umbrella, and Splash-Splash,” says P. Sasidharan, a festival organiser of the Thiruvambadi devaswom.

Paramekkavu is preparing ‘amittu’ with layers of colours, with ‘Romancham’ being a star attraction. Apart from the special ones, gundu and palm leaf firecrackers will add to the spirit.

Friendly competition

The friendly competition between Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu in conducting various events, including Kudamattam and fireworks, will take the festival spirit to a crescendo in the Thrissur Pooram. Both devaswoms will keep some special items as top secret until the pooram day.

Thiruvambadi will kick off the fireworks first at 7.30 p.m. and Paramekkavu will follow. The exhibition of the elephant accoutrements also will begin on Friday.

There will be three rounds of fireworks at the Thissur Pooram — sample fireworks on Friday, main fireworks at 3 a.m. on Monday, and Pakal Vedikkettu on Monday afternoon, followed by the Upacharam Chollal ceremony.