Sampath State envoy in Delhi

The Cabinet has decided to appoint former MP A. Sampath as special representative of the government with Cabinet rank to liaise with the Centre.

Mr. Sampath’s appointment is only for the tenure of the present government. The Cabinet has sanctioned the posts of a private secretary, two assistants, an office attendant and a driver.

Move flayed

Meanwhile, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran, in a release, said the appointment of Mr. Sampath smacks of splurge.

Mr. Ramachandran said the decision to accord Cabinet status to a person who lost an election is unheard of in the State’s history.

The decision to appoint Mr. Sampath with perks has come at a time when the State is facing a grave financial crisis and the victims of last year’s flood were yet to receive their compensation even after a year.