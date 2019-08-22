Samiti takes out march at Thottappally

Local residents under the aegis of the Janakeeya Prathirodha Samiti on Thursday organised a march and staged a dharna in front of the Irrigation Department office at Thottappally against the government’s decision to cut down a large number of trees and extract mineral-rich sand from the Thottappally estuary. The march was inaugurated by activist S.P. Udayakumar.

A meeting in May had decided to cut 524 trees at the estuary by invoking various Sections under the Disaster Management Act.

The decision was based on an observation by the department that the trees, on a plot of land parallel to the Thottappally spillway, were impeding flow of water from the Kuttanad region.

Despite opposition, a few trees were felled more than a week ago to ensure smooth flow of water from Kuttanad during the heavy downpour.

According to the residents, the move to chop down trees is part of a plan to extract mineral-rich sand from the estuary.

The government had earlier given its nod for the department to remove sand from the estuary. The department is set to sell the sand to Indian Rare Earths (IRE)/Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd.

They say the move will spell doom to the ecology of the area and result in the intrusion of salt-water into the Kuttanad region.