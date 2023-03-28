Sambranikodi visiting time rescheduled

March 28, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - KOLLAM

The district administration has decided to reschedule the visiting hours at Sambranikodi from 9.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. for the convenience of visitors. The current timing is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. At 5.30 p.m. all activities on the island will be stopped. While security will be strengthened, strict action will be taken against boats and canoes operating without permission. Illegal vendors will not be allowed in the area and violations will be fined. More police personnel will be deployed to strengthen security and identity cards will be issued to crew members of boats.