Samastha warns against communalising gold smuggling case

MALAPPURAM

19 September 2020 20:34 IST

The Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama has raised its voice against the brouhaha being made in the name of Koran in the State.

“The discussions over the issue of diplomatic channel gold smuggling should not lead to destroying the State’s religious harmony,” Samastha president Sayed Mohammed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal and general secretary K. Alikutty Musliar said in a joint statement here on Saturday.

Their statement came at a time when Koran was being used either to defend or to find fault with the gold smuggling case using diplomatic channels.

The Samastha leaders said that those violating the law of the land should be taken to task. But none should be allowed to degrade religious institutions and symbols under the guise of the case, they said.

They said linking Koran with an illegal activity like gold smuggling could not be justified at any cost. “When a section is attempting to alienate Muslims in the country, all secular forces should take caution not to drag Koran into the streets in the name of gold smuggling,” they said.