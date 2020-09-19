Samastha warns against communalising gold smuggling case

The Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama has raised its voice against the brouhaha being made in the name of Koran in the State.
“The discussions over the issue of diplomatic channel gold smuggling should not lead to destroying the State’s religious harmony,” Samastha president Sayed Mohammed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal and general secretary K. Alikutty Musliar said in a joint statement here on Saturday.
Their statement came at a time when Koran was being used either to defend or to find fault with the gold smuggling case using diplomatic channels.
The Samastha leaders said that those violating the law of the land should be taken to task. But none should be allowed to degrade religious institutions and symbols under the guise of the case, they said.
They said linking Koran with an illegal activity like gold smuggling could not be justified at any cost. “When a section is attempting to alienate Muslims in the country, all secular forces should take caution not to drag Koran into the streets in the name of gold smuggling,” they said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath