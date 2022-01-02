Samastha warns against aligning with Communists

MALAPPURAM

02 January 2022 21:32 IST

‘Attempts to instil agnosticism and atheism into the minds of the faithful’

The Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, the largest organization of Muslim scholars in the State, has called upon the

Muslim community to maintain vigil against Communist thoughts and movements in Kerala.

Advertising

Advertising

A resolution passed at the finale of the golden jubilee celebrations of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama’s Malappuram district wing here on Sunday evening, cautioned the community against calculated attempts to instil agnosticism and atheism into the minds of the faithful. The meeting cautioned the community about the dangers of aligning with the Communists.

The Samastha also expressed ‘extreme angst’ at the unprecedented polarisation taking place among the people of different faiths in the State. “No religion permits or supports violence. Believers of different religions should expose those unleashing violence in the

name of religion,” the meeting said.

The Samastha also demanded that the Union government withdraw from the move to increase women’s age of marriage to 21. “It will be sheer violation of human rights,” the meeting pointed out.

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama president Sayed Mohammed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal inaugurated the conference. A large holiday crowd turned out at MMET grounds here, staging a show of strength.

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama Malappuram district president M.T. Abdulla Musliar presided over the function. In a message read out at the function in his absence, Samastha vice president and Indian Union Muslim League national chairman Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal called upon the Sunnis in the State to remain vigilant against the designs of atheists and reformists.

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary K. Alikutty Musliar delivered the keynote address. Mufti Amjad Raza Amjad, Kazi of Idarathushariya from Bihar, was the chief guest at the function.

Abdussamad Pookkottur presented the resolutions.

E. Moideen Faizi, Samastha district general secretary, welcomed the gathering. Among those who spoke were IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MLA, Abdussamad Samadani, MP, Sayed Mohammed Koya Thangal Jamalullaili, Sayed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, Sayed Nasar Abdul Hayy Shihab Thangal, and Abdul Hameed Faisi.