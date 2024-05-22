Samastha serves memo on Bahauddeen Nadwi for his criticism

The Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, the biggest body of Islamic clerics in Kerala, has sought an explanation from Darul Huda Islamic University Vice Chancellor Bahauddeen Muhammed Nadwi for his allegation that the Samastha had drifted from its original path.

Mr. Nadwi, who is also the chief editor of the Samastha mouthpiece Suprabhatham and a member of the Samastha supreme body named Mushawara, had stayed away from the launch of the Suprabhatham Gulf edition held in Dubai on May 18.

Mr. Nadwi claimed that he stood back from the Suprabhatham function because both the Samastha leadership and its mouthpiece had begun to show a leaning towards the Left, and thus deviate from its original path and policies.

He also had criticised the Samastha leadership for inviting CPI(M) leader and Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohammed Riyas to the Dubai function. Mr. Nadwi said that he could never agree with the Samastha cadres hooraying the slogan ‘Allahu Akbar’ for an atheist. He meant Minister Riyas.

Mr. Nadwi was known for his pro-Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) stand as well as his liberal views in religious matters. He was of the opinion that the Samastha was not independent of the IUML.

Infuriated by the criticism, the Samastha leadership on Wednesday asked Mr. Nadwi to explain his stand within two days. Sources close to Mr. Nadwi said that he would be holding his ground, and would not be apologetic before the Samastha leadership.

The Samastha is currently facing the biggest crisis in three decades since Sunni leader Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar broke away from it in 1989. The breakaway Sunni faction of Mr. Kanthapuram outgrew systematically in the last three decades, leaving the rival group watch them in envy. Mr. Kanthapuram is today India’s Grand Mufti and well respected by Islamic leaders across the world.

Mr. Kanthapuram had walked out of the Samastha over the issue of the IUML leadership dominating the body of clerics. Interestingly, the same issue is now harrowing the Samastha and its leadership at the top and middle rungs is apparently divided.

When a section led by Samastha president Syed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal argues that the Sunni apex body cannot remain subservient to any political party, including the IUML, another section that reveres the Panakkad Syed Shihab family affirms that the Samastha and the IUML should go hand in hand.

Mr. Nadwi’s criticism of the Samastha leadership and the notice served on him are the latest in a series of wrangles within the Samastha over acquiescing the IUML dominance. For a Samastha follower, the question is simple. Who is more important: Samastha president Syed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal or IUML president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal?

