Samastha resents Hakeem Faizy’s reinstatement as CIC secretary

Published - October 09, 2024 11:51 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama has expressed its displeasure at the reinstatement of Abdul Hakeem Faizy Adrisseri as secretary of the Coordination of Islamic Colleges (CIC). A meeting of the Samastha high command Mushawara expressed annoyance at the CIC decision even as, according to a Samastha statement in Malappuram on October 9 (Wednesday), intermediary talks were being held between the Samastha and the CIC.

The Samastha had locked horns with the CIC over continuation of Mr. Faizy as secretary of the CIC, an umbrella body of 60-odd colleges offering Wafi and Wafiya courses by blending Islamic and modern education. Mr. Faizy, the founder secreraty of the CIC, was targetted by the Samastha for his progressive line of thinking.

The Samastha severed its relations with the CIC a few months ago and prompted the disaffiliation of a dozen-odd colleges from the CIC. However, the presence of Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal and his family members in key positions of the CIC provided a quandary for the Samastha leadership.

The CIC general body held on August 26 on Wafa campus at Pang near Kottakkal had unanimously re-elected Mr. Faizy as secretary and Sadikali Shihab Thangal as president. However, Mr. Faizy’s election was kept in abeyance for a month, giving time for a conciliatory dialogue with the Samastha.

Although attempts were made for an intermediary conciliation during the one month, no serious discussions took place and the CIC on September 26 endorsed the new committee headed by Mr. Faizy and Mr. Thangal.

Samastha president Syed Mohammed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal presided over the Mushawara meeting held on Wednesday. Secretary K. Alikutty Musliar welcomed the gathering. M.T. Abdulla Musliar presented the report.

