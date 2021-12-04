Samastha rejects reports of differences over Waqf

MALAPPURAM

04 December 2021 19:23 IST

The Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama has brushed aside the news reports about differences within the State’s top Sunni organisation over its decision against using mosques for an anti-government campaign in Waqf Board appointments.

A joint statement by Samastha president Sayed Mohammed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, general secretary K. Alikutty Musliar, and Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board general secretary M.T. Abdulla Musliar said here on Saturday that there were no differences within the organisation in its stand on the government leaving Waqf Board appointments to the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Describing the reports about differences that appeared in a section of the media as baseless, the Samastha leaders said that the Samastha had dropped the plan to use Friday gatherings in mosques for a campaign against the Waqf Board appointments because it did not want a political divide and uncertainties in mahals.

They said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had assured to hold talks with Samastha leaders over the issue, and that they were hopeful of a positive move from the government. “The Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama will go ahead with its action plan if the government did not respond positively about its decision on Waqf Board appointments,” they said.