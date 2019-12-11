Samastha plans protest against Citizenship Bill

A widespread protest is being fomented against the passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill [CAB], 2019 by the Lok Sabha.

The Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, the largest Muslim body of scholars in the State, will conduct a mega protest meet on the Kozhikode beach next week.

Jamiyyathul Ulama president Syed Mohammed Jiffri Muthukoya Thangal and general secretary K. Alikutty Musliar said here on Tuesday that Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal would inaugurate the protest.

They said MPs, MLAs and several political leaders would attend the protest conclave.

They said they would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to press their demands. Sermons next Friday will focus on the issue.

The Muslim Youth League (MYL) will organise a day-night march on Sunday and Monday in protest against the Bill. The Sunni Yuvajana Sangham will organise a mass gathering here on Friday afternoon. All India Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar will inaugurate the meeting.

KPCC protest

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran on Wednesday lashed out at the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, stating that it went against the decades-old secular values and diversity that the nation was known for.

Thursday’s Statewide dharna called by the United Democratic Front leadership has been upgraded to include the protest against the CAB, along with the protest against price rise and the misrule of the Central and State governments. In Thiruvananthapuram, the dharna will be staged in front of the Secretariat and collectorates in other districts.