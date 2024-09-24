Samastha mouthpiece attacks CM for protecting ADGP

The Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, the largest body of Islamic clerics in Kerala, on Tuesday lashed out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for protecting ADGP M.R. Ajit Kumar. Samastha mouthpiece Suprabhatham, in a strongly worded editorial, found fault with the Chief Minister and warned him that he was embittering the State’s people through his current policies.

It blamed the Chief Minister for desperately trying to protect those against whom P.V. Anvar, the ruling front MLA from Nilambur, had raised a series of allegations. It said that the Chief Minister was busy scrutinising the political DNA of Mr. Anvar instead of looking into the charges he made.

“His efforts to safeguard the ADGP call not only the government in question, but also the political front that has formed the government,” it said.

The editorial warned that the Chief Minister and his party should not forget that the charges raised by Mr. Anvar would remain unanswered. “Why is he trying to protect an ADGP by silencing even the coalition partners?” it asked.

Raising incidents such as the killing of Maoists, custodial deaths, and slapping of UAPA, the Samastha paper mocked at him for his refrain that “one should not try to demoralise the police force”. “Why did the Chief Minister find nothing unusual in the ADGP meeting RSS leaders like Dattatreya Hosabale and Ram Madhav?” it asked.

The editorial also criticised the Opposition for backtracking from the charges it raised in the wake of Mr. Anvar’s allegations. It said former Malappuram SP Sujit Das was the latest revelation of the RSS ‘sleeper cells’ in the State police.