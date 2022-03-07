Samastha meet to commemorate Thangal
MALAPPURAM
The Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama (SKJU) will commemorate its vice president, Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal, at a meeting to be held at Samastha auditorium in Kozhikode on Saturday. SKJU president Syed Mohammed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal and general secretary K. Alikutty Musliar requested the leaders of Samastha and its subsidiaries to attend the meeting.
