Samastha leaders to meet PM on UCC, to attend CPI(M) seminar

July 08, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

The Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama, the influential Sunni scholars’ forum in Kerala, has decided to take a delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express its reservations about the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

This was declared at a convention organised by the Samastha at Kozhikode on Saturday.

Samastha president Syed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal said at the meeting that the delegation would submit a memorandum to the Prime Minister. The Thangal said that the Samastha would also cooperate with whichever political parties that had come out against the UCC. The Samastha had earlier associated with the Congress, the Indian Union Muslim League, and the CPI(M), on various issues. It would cooperate with these parties on the protests against the UCC as well. A Samastha representative would attend the proposed seminar to be organised by the CPI(M). The organisation would cooperate with the CPI(M) in these protests like it did during the agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The Thangal said that the code would affect not only Muslims, but also other citizens as well. Now, the Union Home Minister was saying that Christians and tribespeople would be kept out of its ambit. This meant that the intention was to target Muslims. He said that the Indian Muslims had always protected national interests. The Thangal pointed out that the Samastha, with a history of over 100 years, had always stood with the Constitution. There had never been any emotional outburst at any point.

He said that people should not be put to hardship by the rulers and all the laws should be based on the Constitution.

The Thangal said that the future course of action would be decided based on the Prime Minister’s response. Opinions of legal experts would be sought before preparing the memorandum. Views of political parties, cultural leaders, and other organisations would be considered too.

Organisations allied to the Samastha attended the convention.

