Samastha leaders quit CIC advisory positions

May 03, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama president Syed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal and secretary K. Alikutty Musliar resigned from the advisory committees of the Coordination of Islamic Colleges (CIC) on Tuesday night, triggering yet another wave of controversies between the Samastha and the CIC.

Thangal quit his membership of the CIC advisory board when Mr. Alikutty Musliar resigned as chairman of the CIC examination board. Both of them expressed discontent at the functioning of the CIC under its new leadership.

Samastha leaders had been clamouring for the resignation of Abdul Hakeem Faizy Adrissery as the CIC secretary for long. Although Mr. Faizy had tendered his resignation to CIC president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal a few weeks ago, it was not accepted until last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four days ago, the CIC president announced the acceptance of Mr. Faizy’s resignation and appointed assistant coordinator Habeebullah Faizy as secretary in charge. Mr. Habeebullah Faizy is the son-in-law of Mr. Alikutty Musliar.

However, apparently unplacated by the CIC decisions, the Samastha leaders quit their positions from the CIC. Though the Samastha leaders’ resignation has led to a heated discussion on various media platforms, the move is certain to make little impact as the Samastha had in effect distanced itself from the CIC by all means.

The Samastha leaders’ resignation from the CIC advisory positions further underscored doubts that there was a deep-rooted hatred within the Samastha against the CIC. The Samastha had until now demanded the resignation of Mr. Hakeem Faizy as CIC secretary. “But even after Hakeem Faizy quit and stayed away from the CIC, the Samastha is not satisfied. That means something else is cooking within that organisation,” said a former student of CIC close to IUML State president Sadikali Shihab Thangal.