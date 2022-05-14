Samastha justifies Musliyar’s action

Reprimanding organisers for inviting girl to the stage

Reprimanding organisers for inviting girl to the stage

The Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, a Sunni scholars’ forum, has justified its leader M.T. Abdulla Musliyar who recently kicked up a row after he openly scolded the organisers for inviting a Class 10 girl to the stage to receive an award.

The event was held at Darul Uloom Madrassa at Pathiramanna, Ramapuram, in Malappuram district.

Samastha president Syed Mohammed Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal told the media here on Saturday that the Musliyar had never intended to insult the girl. “When the girl was called on to the stage, he knew that she was a grown-up person. If his intention was to insult her, he could have stopped the girl from coming to the stage. That he didn’t do,” the Thangal said.

“After the girl came and received the award, the Musliyar looked up to her face. He understood that she was shy and uncomfortable with sharing the stage with the scholars. The Musliyar thought what if the other girls too would have similar feelings after they were invited to the stage. That is why he gave instructions to someone on whom he had the authority,” the Thangal said.

He pointed out that the Musliyar’s intention was to avoid a situation where the girls would have felt bad. The Thangal said the Samastha never supported anything insulting women. “Neither the girl nor her family members have any complaints. We will handle the case registered by the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights,” he added.