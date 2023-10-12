Samastha, IUML drifting apart

October 12, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama appear to be drifting apart with the Samastha high-command called Mushawara expressing its displeasure at the behaviour of some IUML leaders.

A recent jibe by IUML State secretary P.M.A. Salam against Samastha State president Syed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, describing him as someone who gets happy to get a phone call from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has wounded those supporting Jifri Thangal within the Samastha.

Their complaint to IUML State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal about the disdainful behaviour of some IUML leaders, particularly Mr. Salam, was ignored by the League leader. In reply, Mr. Thangal had reportedly said that he would not allow the tail wagging the dog.

Many within the Samastha viewed Mr. Sadikali’s curt reply as an insult to Mr. Jifri Thangal. Although there was social media rhetoric by the supporters of the IUML and the Samastha for long, it was for the first time that the Mushawara expressed its concern at the IUML leadership’s behavior.

A tete-a-tete between the Samastha and the IUML leaders was long overdue. They are likely to meet at Panakkad on Friday.