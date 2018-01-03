No action against Panakkad scions

The Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama headquartered at Chelari has quietly ended the controversy it stirred up over the participation of two young Panakkad Thangal family members at the ninth Mujahid State conference held at Kooriyad in the weekend.

Wakaf Board chairman Syed Rasheedali Shihab Thangal and Muslim Youth League State president Syed Munawwarali Shihab Thangal, both scions of Panakkad family, had attended and addressed the mega Mujahid conference defying the Samastha diktat.

The top leaders of the Jamiyyathul Ulama were forced to bury the hatchet, thanks to the intervention of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders, including Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal and P.K. Kunhalikutty. Mr. Thangal is IUML State president and Jamiyyathul Ulama vice president.

Opposition to Thangals

Although some young turks of the Samastha had vehemently attacked the Panakkad scions for attending the Mujahid conference, the intervention of the IUML leadership cooled the tempers and settled the issues by bringing out a press statement after a brief meeting.

Although a section of the media reported that Mr. Munawwarali and Mr. Rasheedali had regretted attending the conference, the Samastha statement did not mention any apology from them.

The statement said that the young Thangals had affirmed to continue the path shown by their fathers and Samastha leaders and that they would consult the Samastha leadership before making such decisions in future.

No apology

Mr. Munawwarali and Mr. Rasheedali too confirmed that they had not apologised. “I never wanted a controversy. I’m happy the issue has ended,” said Mr. Munawwarali.

Meanwhile, the Samastha is gearing up with a fitting reply to the Mujahids by organising an ideological summit at Kooriyad on January 11.

The Sunni body is set to launch a campaign for ideological rejuvenation in the wake of the mega Mujahid conference.

Although the issue over Panakkad scions has died down, the Samastha has been facing severest criticism from different quarters for taking a divisive stand at a time when the Muslim community was facing a big challenge across the world.

Media analyst O. Abdulla lashed out at the Samastha and Panakkad family. He challenged the claim being made by the Samastha that it represented the vast Majority of Sunni Muslims in the State.