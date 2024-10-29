Samastha distances itself from Faizi’s remark on Thangal

Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama has distanced itself from the statement of its secretary Umar Faizi Mukkam purportedly criticising Indian Union Muslim League State president Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal.

In a statement on Tuesday, Samastha president Syed Mohammed Jiffri Muthukoya Thangal, general secretary K. Alikkutty and others said that the organisation had nothing to do with the “controversial statement”. Mr. Umar Faizi had reportedly raised doubts about the Thangal’s qualifications to become Khazi (administrator) of mosques, at an event held at Edavannappara in Malappuram recently.

The functionaries urged Samastha leaders and members to desist from making statements on public platforms and the social media that were detrimental to the organisation’s unity and harmony. “At a time when efforts are being made to sort out problems, those holding responsible positions should not make controversial statements,” the release said.