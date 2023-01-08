Samastha criticises KNM’s alleged bid to appease BJP

January 08, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

A meeting of the Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama has criticised the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) for its alleged bid to cosy up to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a speech delivered at a meeting at the Kozhikode beach on Sunday, Muhammad Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal, Samastha president, claimed that cooperating with people who marginalise Muslims was a betrayal of national interests. He alleged that the Mujahids had been resorting to such tactics to serve their personal interests. This comes against the backdrop of the participation of BJP leaders at the recently held KNM State conference here.

The Thangal pointed out that the Samastha had done a stellar role in conserving the country’s heritage and retaining its secular credentials. The organisation was formed to resist the attempts of some reformists who sowed the seeds of disunity among Kerala Muslims, he said.

The Thangal also criticised the alleged portrayal of an Arab Muslim man as a terrorist during the inaugural ceremony of the Kerala State School Arts Festival. He said that it was an insult to Muslims and could damage our relations with the Arab countries. The Samastha president also sought to revoke the proposal for a Uniform Civil Code in the country. Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, Indian Union Muslim League State president and a Samastha functionary, was not present at the meeting though some of his family members attended it.

ADVERTISEMENT