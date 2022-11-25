Samastha circular against excessive football craze kicks up a row

November 25, 2022 07:44 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

A leaked internal circular by a body of Islamic preachers asking them to warn Muslim youths against excessive football craze has ignited a controversy with football fans turning en mass against the Islamic clergy on social media.

Many started gunning for the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama and its leaders for the provocative circular leaked out by Nasar Faizy Koodathai, a former leader of the Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF).

The circular, issued by the body of Katibs (preachers) functioning under the Samastha, warned youths against obsequiously falling for football stars as well as the game. It cautioned the youth against football becoming an intoxicant.

The circular has exhorted the preachers to remind the people of the importance of attending jamats or congregational prayers every day. “The matches are taking place at night in India. Those watching should be careful not to miss the group prayers (such as Magrib and Esha),” it said.

Mr. Faizy, who heads the body of preachers, criticised the trend displayed by the youth for hero-worshipping of football stars such as Messi, Neymar and Ronaldo. According to him, raising giant cut-outs of football stars amounted to hero worship. “It is dangerous for the youth. One should worship only God,” he said.

Mr. Faizy further criticised the habit of raising flags and wearing jerseys of countries such as Portugal and England. According to him, Portugal was the first colonial invader of India and it should not be supported.

No support

However, no leader of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, the biggest Islamic body of Muslim scholars in Kerala, has come out in support of Mr. Faizy. Although all Muslim organisations and scholars are against skipping daily mandatory prayers in the name of football matches, none of them has ventured to criticise the youth for their football craze, apparently fearing a backlash.

Even the Sunni group led by Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar and the Samsthana Jamiyyathul Ulama led by Najeeb Moulavi, widely considered the most orthodox among Muslims in Kerala, have remained reticent about football fever among the youth.

IUML stand

Meanwhile, Mr. Faizy, who was known to possess a very orthodox voice among the Sunni youth under the Samastha led by Syed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, evoked sharp criticism from various quarters, including the Indian Union Muslim League.

M.K. Muneer, MLA, was among those who criticised Mr. Faizy for his comments against the youngsters indulging in football. However, Mr. Muneer’s criticism was viewed as a trade-off for the alleged game Mr. Faizy and his colleagues played in getting reformist leader Abdul Hakeem Faizy Adrisseri expelled from the Samastha.

Mr. Hakeem Faizy, close to leaders of the IUML, was opposed by a group in the Samastha that detested the dominance of the IUML in matters concerning the Muslim community.