ADVERTISEMENT

Samanwayam project launched

Published - October 19, 2024 09:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Labour Minister V. Sivankutty on Saturday inaugurated district-level activities under the Samanwayam project being implemented jointly by the State Minority Commission and Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission to provide job opportunities to one lakh youth from minority communities.

The Minister said that the scheme aimed at upliftment and empowerment of minority communities is a crucial step to ensure inclusive growth and development in the society. Such schemes are helpful in bridging the gap between educated youth and employers in the non-government sectors and this way the youth can choose diverse career paths. The scheme would not only address the labour needs but also contribute to the socio-economic empowerment of the minority communities, he said.

The beneficiaries of the scheme are the unemployed youth belonging to the State’s minorities such as Christians and Muslims and sub-minorities such as Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs and Parsis. A total of 850 candidates from Vizhinjam and Kovalam regions have registered for the scheme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US