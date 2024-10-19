Samanwayam project launched

Labour Minister V. Sivankutty on Saturday inaugurated district-level activities under the Samanwayam project being implemented jointly by the State Minority Commission and Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission to provide job opportunities to one lakh youth from minority communities.

The Minister said that the scheme aimed at upliftment and empowerment of minority communities is a crucial step to ensure inclusive growth and development in the society. Such schemes are helpful in bridging the gap between educated youth and employers in the non-government sectors and this way the youth can choose diverse career paths. The scheme would not only address the labour needs but also contribute to the socio-economic empowerment of the minority communities, he said.

The beneficiaries of the scheme are the unemployed youth belonging to the State’s minorities such as Christians and Muslims and sub-minorities such as Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs and Parsis. A total of 850 candidates from Vizhinjam and Kovalam regions have registered for the scheme.