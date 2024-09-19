GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Samanwayam’ project launched in Wayanad

Published - September 19, 2024 08:14 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The ‘Samanwayam’ initiative, aimed at creating one lakh job opportunities and fostering skill development for minority youths, has officially commenced in Wayanad. District Collector D.R. Meghashree inaugurated the employment registration campaign and unveiled the ‘Samanwayam’ logo.

The special project, implemented by the Kerala Economy Mission in collaboration with the State Minority Commission, aims to provide employment seekers from minority communities in the State access to knowledge-based job opportunities and skill development resources.

The programme attracted the participation of 627 minority youths. Ms. Meghashree emphasised the importance of exploring diverse opportunities while sustaining employment, urging attendees not to limit themselves to traditional roles but to embrace innovative ideas and possibilities.

She said the employment registration camp served as a model for providing sustainable livelihoods to educated individuals.

Minority Commission chairperson A.A. Rasheed presided over the event. Mr. Rasheed said the gathering of individuals from various backgrounds to support Wayanad, which was recovering from a significant disaster, reflected the values of communal harmony, compassion, and brotherhood. He noted that such initiatives aimed to advocate for justice denied to marginalised groups and to uplift them alongside other communities.

He added that the campaign, which started in Wayanad, was expected to facilitate the registration of one lakh individuals from minority groups for job-related opportunities by December 2024.

