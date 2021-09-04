‘Samam’ campaign, launched by Kerala’s Culture Department, seeks to achieve gender equality

Wide-ranging, year-long drive aims at tapping the power of cultural media to generate awareness

The Culture Department on Saturday launched Samam, a wide-ranging, year-long awareness campaign focussing on gender equality. The drive, initiated at a time of increasing reports of dowry deaths and violence against women, aims at carrying the message to the grass-roots by tapping the power of visual media, literature, music and art.

Addressing a gathering at the Mascot Hotel here through videoconferencing, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who inaugurated the campaign, said: "Our reform movements came to a partial halt somewhere along the way. Many had assumed that all social inequalities will end with the achievement of independence. However, regressive, communal forces, wishing to send women back to the kitchen have always been working in the background. With the implementation of neo-liberal reforms in the 1990s, wealth became the hallmark of respect in society, giving respectability to practices such as dowry and turning women into commodities in the marriage market."

He said that even in this social situation, there have been commendable interventions to counter this trend, including democratic decentralisation. "However, there is a need for change in improving participation of women in the labour force. We also have to change the general assumption that only women are supposed to do house work and the taking care of elders and children. For that, the government is now taking a creative path to bring about a change in mindsets," said Mr. Pinarayi.

Brand ambassador

Culture Minister Saji Cherian, who presided over the event, declared singer K.S. Chithra as the brand ambassador of the campaign.

"Women have come forward a lot from the days of the Manusmriti sloka, which said they do not deserve independence. Now, they have made their presence felt in every possible field. However, many of them lack safety, at workplaces, at home or even while travelling to work. They should be able to walk freely at any time of the day," said Ms. Chithra.

Over the course of the year, the government will be honouring 1,001 women who have been achievers in various fields. At the inaugural event, 11 were felicitated, including folk singer Nanjamma, traditional healer Lakshmikutty Amma, athlete M.D. Valsamma, musician K. Omanakutty, former Director General of Police R. Sreelekha, actor Sethu Lakshmi, cinematographer Fousiya Fathima, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran, ambulance driver Deepa Joseph and deep-sea fisher K.C. Rekha. Former Supreme Court Judge M. Fathima Beevi, who was unable to attend the felicitation, sent a message.

Mr. Cherian said that short films, music albums, radio programmes, literary events and dance-music programmes will be produced over the course of the year. Committees have been formed up to the ward-level to ensure the campaign's reach. The drive will be organised in all schools and colleges once they reopen.