Samagra’s ‘Hello World’ for English learning

An adaptation of ‘Hello English’ to suit the online mode of education

Thiruvananthapuram A 10-second advertisement trying to pitch choco biscuits as a perfect tea partner, a recipe for a special ‘laddu’ made of broken wheat, an imagined conversation between a sparrow and a squirrel... students in the State are trying their hand at newer things, all in English, as part of the Hello World programme of the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala.

Hello World is an adaptation of the Hello English programme of the Samagra Shiksha to suit the online mode of education against the backdrop of COVID-19. Hello World, for students till Class 7, comprises digital interactive learning material that is entertaining and facilitates English learning. Children are sent webpages in PDF format in which audio-video inputs and directions are embedded and linked to YouTube. One click and they can view stories, songs, presentations, and so on and follow up with activities aimed at language enhancement.

Anaswara R.S., a class 7 student of GHS, Avanavanchery, Attingal, has received four activities so far through the webpage. One was a set of visuals about a tiger and a man using which she had to write a story and make a video. She also wrote the theme and message for a short film that had no audio support. Her latest activity requires her to write about a funny incident in her life. All the activities are fun and interesting, says Anaswara.

Most importantly, she feels she can write a story in English quicker than she could, and think and speak in English too. “My English has improved. I’m awaiting more activities.”

As only one webpage activity is given to students a week, students have the flexibility to complete it as and when they get access to a device. This is especially beneficial in families with working parents. In fact, YouTube viewership of the materials is maximum between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., says C. Radhakrishnan, State Programme Manager (Innovations), Samagra Shiksha, Kerala. The activities are inherently flexible too.

A couple of days may be needed for preparatory activities, and then comes the shooting or recording part, thus keeping the students engaged for the week. For instance, if students are to shoot the making of a dish, they need to fix the recipe, ascertain the name of the ingredients in English, look websites or other resources with such content, ready a script for the preparation of the dish, and decide the presentation before the actual video can be made. In the process, they not only improve their language, but also pick up skills such as research and editing.

Parental involvement is another positive aspect. As a result, both self-learning and supported learning occur simultaneously at home. At the same time, it does not feel like a task thrust upon the students; children feel motivated to do the activities. They also learn from watching other students’ activities, says Mr. Radharkrishnan.

Hello World will continue in May too.