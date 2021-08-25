Samagra to provide books for primary students

In English and Malayalam as part of its Vayana Vasantham programme

To develop a love for books and reading among students, the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, will provide books to all children studying in primary classes in the State as part of its Vayana Vasantham programme.

The programme has been included in the 100-day action plan of the State government.

Vayana Vasantham was launched by the Samagra Shiksha with the aim of providing books to children and enhancing their reading capacity as part of foundation literacy activities.

Besides supplying library books to schools, Samagra Shiksha plans to make available three books to nearly 12 lakh students in Classes I to IV at their homes to promote reading that goes beyond their school textbooks.

Both English and Malayalam books will be supplied to the students of government and aided schools at their doorstep with the support of school teachers.

The books, says Samagra Shiksha, Kerala Project Director A.P. Kuttykrishnan, have not been purchased from the market; instead they have been prepared by the Samagra to promote reading of books other than textbooks among students who have been not been going to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Five books in all have been prepared – two in English and three in Malayalam. Of them, two Malayalam and one English book will be given to students. For instance, Classes I and II will get one set of three books and Classes III and IV another set.