Samagra Siksha launches try-out for village education register

The State will soon have a village education register (VER) as propounded in the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act (RTE Act), 2009. The Samagra Siksha Kerala (SSK) has launched the try-out for the mega project by using a mobile application.

The try-out was done in the 12th ward (Ayanikkode) of Porur grama panchayat in Malappuram district on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thirty-odd teachers from the Wandoor block resource centre took part in the experiment by covering 464 houses.

The SSK will give expertise, technical support, and training to all civic bodies in the State to prepare the village education register. “We have set the ball rolling. We hope to achieve the goal soon,” said Samagra Siksha State programme officer Sindhu S.S.

The RTE Act stipulates that all civic bodies maintain a village education register by updating it every year in order to ensure education for all children and to prevent school dropouts. Samagra Siksha officials said the village education register was delayed in spite of a crying need for it.

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights had asked the local bodies to prepare the village education register. The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development and the Assembly Public Accounts Committee too have been pressuring the Samagra Siksha to prepare the register.

App data

SSK officials said that the app prepared for the project was found to be efficacious at the two-day try-out in Porur panchayat. The details of 865 children from 464 houses were collected and uploaded using the app. SSK officials said that analysing the data collected through the application would be easy and effective.

The Samagra Siksha will give technical support and training to local bodies to complete the village education register. The data collected through the register will be used for educational advancement in the State. Ms. Sindhu, Samagra Siksha State project director A.P. Kuttikrishnan, block resource centre trainer M. Mujeeb Rahman, and technical experts Suneer, Sharanya, Sayed, and Sreenath led the try-out.