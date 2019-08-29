Samagra Siksha begins school kit supply

The Samagra Siksha Kerala has begun to provide study materials to school students who lost their books in the floods.

As many as 5,596 students had lost their school kits in the floods in the district.

Study materials collected through Samagra Siksha project offices in the districts from Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur reached the district for distribution on Tuesday.

The study materials collected at the collectorate too will be given out through Samagra Siksha. The affected children will get the school kits through block resource centres. Samagra Siksha officials said that as many as 2,100 kits were being readied for distribution in eight blocks.

The kits will include school bag, notebooks, pens, pencils, instrument box, lunch box, water bottle and umbrella. Samagra Siksha State project director A.P. Kuttykrishnan handed over the kits to District Collector Jaffer Malik at a function held at GLP School, Nilambur.

Programme officer T.V. Mohanakrishnan said that the kits would be sent to the schools through block resource centres. A skit titled Sparsham meant for reducing stress among children in the wake of the disastrous floods was also presented.

Deputy Collector J.O. Arun; Deputy Director of Education P. Krishnan; General Education Protection Mission district coordinator M. Mani; school headmaster George P. Varghese; and school management committee chairman E.K. Firos Khan spoke.

Samagra Siksha district project officer T. Ratnakaran welcomed the gathering. Programme officer T.V. Mohanakrishnan proposed a vote of thanks. The Departments of Health, Social Justice, Disaster Management, and Women and Child Development are supporting Samagra Siksha in the drive.