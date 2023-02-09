Samagra Shiksha’s inclusive football tournament at Vellayani on Friday

February 09, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Differently abled students from 12 sub-districts in Thiruvananthapuram district along with their peers will participate in a football tournament organised by the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram unit on Friday.

The Samagra Shiksha has been organising sports training for differently abled students along with children from the general category as part of inclusive education. Select students in the district too have been provided this training under the leadership of Samagra Shiksha’s Thiruvananthapuram block resource centres. These students will participate in the district-level inclusive football tournament at Sports Bay Hub, near Vellayani Junction, at 9 a.m. on the day.

Each team will have five differently abled students and three generary category students.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will inaugurate the tournament. District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar will preside. Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, State project director A.R. Supriya will deliver the keynote address.