Samagra Shiksha to set up virtual classrooms for 336 differently abled students

December 14, 2022 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Ashwin (name changed) of Kayakkodi panchayat in Kozhikode district was a bright child but had never gone to school as he suffered from combined immunodeficiency syndrome. Special educators from the then Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (now Samagra Shiksha, Kerala) visited him to provide home-based education a few times a month. However, this was nowhere close to the learning hours a child would normally receive in school.

The Kunnummal block resource centre of the Samagra Shiksha then set up a BSNL broadband-linked CCTV mechanism so that Ashwin could view classes taken in school in real time on his laptop sitting at home. That was four years ago. Today, he has completed his SSLC and Plus Two with more than 60% marks.

After Ashwin, two students receiving home-based education were provided with smartphones so that they could view classes live through video call. This allowed for two-way interaction between teacher and student and gauge the students’ responsiveness. Interaction with fellow classmates too was possible.

Another bed-ridden student with acute cerebral palsy in Naripetta has been preparing for the SSLC examinations viewing the classes at home, while a child with muscular dystrophy who used to attend school but had to discontinue as his condition progressed rapidly too has been benefiting from the virtual classroom initiative.

Encouraged by such tryouts and the online classes held in the State during COVID-19, the Samagra Shiksha has decided to set up virtual classrooms for two elementary/secondary students in each of its 168 block resource centres, for a total of 336 students. This is intended to ensure that bright students with keen interest in academics who are unable to enjoy classroom learning owing to locomotor disability or illnesses that compromise their immunity can now get the experience sitting at home.

As part of this, 360 degree portable cameras will be set up in classrooms so that school experiences, lessons, and other activities can be viewed digitally through a tab/smartphone linked to Wi-Fi. Classes can be recorded and communication with teachers and other students too is possible.

Under the Samagra Shiksha’s Changathikootam project, classmates of these differently abled students can assist them in understanding and improving their academic and extracurricular needs and abilities and improving the virtual classroom mechanism.

Differently abled students who had been given tablets during COVID-19 too will be included in the initiative.