Samagra Shiksha to implement ₹740.52-crore projects next academic year

March 09, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Samagra Shiksha, Kerala (SSK) will implement projects to the tune of ₹740.52 crore in the public education sector in the 2023-34 academic year.

The eighth governing council meeting of the School Education Development Society of Kerala (SEDSK), presided over by Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, gave its nod for the activities.

The meeting directed that novel projects be prepared and formulated for the differently abled, tribespeople, and other marginalised sections. The annual Plan document of the Centrally sponsored SSK includes ₹535.07 crore for elementary education, ₹181.44 for secondary education, and ₹23.8 crore for teacher education.

Projects worth ₹144.93 crore for providing special training for differently abled children and parents, and children attending autism centres and those bed-ridden have been included in the budget.

Pre-school education gets ₹21.46 crore and free uniform and textbook get ₹116.75 crore. Special academic and extra-curricular activities will get ₹133 crore. An amount of ₹22.46 crore has been earmarked for new constructions and maintenance in schools.

The SEDSK office-bearers will participate in the annual project submission workshop to be held in New Delhi next month.

General Education Principal Secretary APM Mohammed Hanish, SSK Director Supriya A.R., State Council of Educational Research and Training Director Jayaprakash R.K., and State Institute of Educational Technology Director Aburaj V., and State Institute of Educational Management and Training Director Sunil V.T. were present.