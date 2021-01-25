Samagra Shiksha to hold five-day camps for students

For socially backward students from tribal and coastal areas

The district unit of the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, is organising five-day camps next month for socially backward students hailing from the tribal and coastal areas of the district.

The camps, named Nattarangu, for students in the 12-15 age group are aimed at making them more familiar with the cultural heritage and history of the area they live in, possibilities of traditional and non-traditional sources of livelihood, and indigenous knowledge.

The main objective is to guide students to a livelihood that is in tune with their identity and traditions, say Samagra officials. For instance, students from the coastal areas will be introduced to new trends related to fishing and allied areas and opportunities in sales and marketing, not to mention the importance of their traditional source of livelihood.

Using Google Maps, the children will first be made to understand special aspects of the areas they live in, be it art or heritage, and recent changes brought about by knowledge and technology.

Activities aimed at talent identification and its development through the talent centres will also be taken up through the camps.

A twinning programme involving participants from both the coastal and tribal areas, using the possibilities of technology, is also planned to introduce students from one area to the culture of the other and share their experiences.

Fourteen camps will be held in all. Thirty students from each region will take part in each camp. Seven camps will be held in the first phase from February 1 to 5 and the remaining seven in phase two that lasts from February 8 to 13.