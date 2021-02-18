Samagra Shiksha move to boost English learning

Comes out with digital interactive learning material

How about watching animated videos or hearing audios on YouTube to improve English. That is what Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, has done for students from Classes I to VII in State schools as part of its Hello English programme.

As teaching-learning continues virtually this academic year, Samagra Shiksha has come out with digital interactive learning material to boost English learning.

The ‘Hello World’ learning material that is based on new media will be sent by teachers to students through their WhatsApp groups.

Only one page will be given to students a week. The pages will have audio-video embedded material that will be linked to YouTube. A click on the page and students will be able to see YouTube videos or audio and get instructions from a teacher on what to do as well.

Stories, songs, presentations, activities, and animation prepared on Android platform have been included so as to keep the young students hooked. At the end, an activity is given that the students have to complete and send it to their teachers who, in turn, will give their feedback and make recommendations to improve students’ work.

In areas where students lack digital facilities, Hello World will be made available through local resource centres and online learning centres.

Samagra Shiksha plans to continue the activities even during the vacations till students are able to return to school formally. As the activities are not textbook-related, they can be repeated anytime later too.

Training to introduce teachers of Classes I to VII to the material through a one-day familiarising programme is under way. The district-level training is over in Thiruvananthapuram, and the sub-district level is expected to be completed in a few days.

The digital interactive learning material is expected to be in the hands of students by the last week of the month.