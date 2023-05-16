ADVERTISEMENT

Samagra Shiksha Kerala to open 210 skill development centres

May 16, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, (SSK) is set to open 210 skill development centres in the State as part of the Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS) project.

State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) director Jayaprakash R.K. inaugurated the initiative on Tuesday. SSK director Supriya A.R. presided.

The skill development centres will provide training to youth depending on their interests and employment potential.

Anyone below 21 years of age who has not completed their education or their Class X will receive support of the skill development centres. Students who pass out of State schools will also receive information about their preferred work sector, development possibilities and opportunities at these centres.

The centres will be launched in select schools in the limits of the 168 block resource centres of the SSK as part of the State government’s third 100-day action plan.

A State-level workshop to explain about the functioning of the skill centres was also held.

Those who complete a six-month course at the centres will receive the Union government’s National Skills Qualifications Framework certificate.

The centres will initially start 14 courses with employment potential in the country and abroad. These include fitness trainer, telecom technician (IoT device/systems), AI device installation operator, cargo handler-manual, drone service technician, food and beverage service-associate, Kisan drone operator, electric vehicle service technician, baking technician, graphic designer, and jewellery designer.

