Samagra Shiksha Kerala quiz held

Competition held in four different categories

Kozhikode

The district-level Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan quiz competition under the Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) project was held at the Nadakkavu Government Vocational higher secondary school here on Saturday. Binoy Kumar, curator, Regional Science Centre and Planetarium, opened the event. SSK District Project Officers Sajeesh Narayanan and V.T. Sheeba were present among others at the programme. K. Ajayanth, K. Anjana, Bhagath Thekkedath and E.K. Meenakshi were the winners in different categories at the district-level event.