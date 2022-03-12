Samagra Shiksha Kerala quiz held
Competition held in four different categories
Kozhikode
The district-level Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan quiz competition under the Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) project was held at the Nadakkavu Government Vocational higher secondary school here on Saturday. Binoy Kumar, curator, Regional Science Centre and Planetarium, opened the event. SSK District Project Officers Sajeesh Narayanan and V.T. Sheeba were present among others at the programme. K. Ajayanth, K. Anjana, Bhagath Thekkedath and E.K. Meenakshi were the winners in different categories at the district-level event.
