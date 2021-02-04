Samagra Shiksha home projects for students

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

04 February 2021 17:55 IST

Lab@home and Library@home to be implemented

Two projects - Lab@home and Library@home – will be implemented in houses of students in State schools this month under the umbrella of Samagra Shiksha, Kerala.

A decision to this effect has been taken at the fourth governing council meeting of the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala.

Lab@home is aimed at getting across basic concepts in Mathematics, Science, and Geography to primary students through a set of tools prepared using materials available in the market. Support of teachers will be sought for preparing these tools in workshops. These tool sets, comprising maps or geometric figures, will be inexpensive and delivered to students in the wake of the COVID-19 situation.

Under Library@home, reading material will be provided to students to improve their language capacity and numerical ability. Three low-cost books published by government agencies such as the National Book Trust or the State Institute of Children’s Literature will be handed over. A campaign will also be held to collect more books from the public to provide these to students, Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, Project Director A.P. Kuttykrishnan has said.

The meeting opined that with education moving to homes in the wake of the pandemic, Samagra Shiksha had been able to take up a number of activities for the benefit of both students and teachers.