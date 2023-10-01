‘Samagra’ project launched in Wayanad

October 01, 2023 10:46 am | Updated 10:46 am IST - KALPETTA

The Wayanad district panchayat has launched ‘Samagra’, a comprehensive project for the overall development of the educational sector.

The local body had earmarked a sum of ₹9 crore for the project in its 2023-24 budgets, district panchayat president Samshad Marakkar told The Hindu.

As many as 12 programmes, including ‘Vijnan Jyothi’, ‘Gothra Deepthi’, Talent Hunt, Gothra Fest, ‘Kalagramam’, ‘Arike’, ‘Uyare’, One School One game, renovation works of school laboratories, setting up of computer laboratories and promotional projects for tribal children, have been incorporated in the project, Mr. Marakkar said.

While Vijnan Jyothi envisages promoting educational activities among the general category students, Gothra Deepthi aims at promoting similar activities among tribal children in the district.

Talent Hunt promotes the innate talents of students in various subjects and Gothra Fest ensures the participation of tribal students in educational activities.

Music, dance, and other skills will be promoted through the Kalagramam project with the support of notable artistes.

The Arike and Uyare programmes aim at providing essential educational equipment to higher secondary and high school students respectively.

The One school One Game programme will provide training in each game allotted to each school.

Besides, free entrance examination coaching will be offered to all higher secondary students for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), Mr Marakkar said.

T. Siddique, MLA, inaugurated the project.