Samagra project for job aspirants who are differently abled and educated launched

September 15, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Government outlets will be used to market products made by groups of differently abled people as part of various enterprises under the government’s brand, Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu has said.

She was speaking after inaugurating the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission’s Samagra project for differently abled educated jobseekers.

Dr. Bindu said the government’s goal was to ensure jobs for the differently abled by ensuring skill development in new knowledge areas. As part of this, a Digital Workforce Management System had been created by the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council. It would enable individuals to get opportunities in enterprises depending on their skills.

Residential training would be given to the differently abled for skill development, the Minister said. Financial aid too would be given to realise the ideas of the differently abled through the Young Innovators Programme.

As part of the Samagra project, the Knowl​edge Economy Mission, in association with the Social Justice department, would explore empowerment and job-creation for the differently abled, identify all job aspirants with qualification of Plus Two and above who were interested in knowledge employment before 2026, and provide them skilling so as to find employment, she said.

Knowl​edge Economy Mission Director P.S. Sreekala, Pappanamcode ward councillor Ashanath G.S., Kerala State Handicapped Persons Welfare Corporation chairperson Jayadaly M.V., and K-DISC member secretary P.V. Unnikrishnan, were present.