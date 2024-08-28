ADVERTISEMENT

Samagra Kottarakara workshops held

Published - August 28, 2024 08:18 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

‘Samagra Kottarakara Project’, a two-year mega project for the comprehensive development of Kottarakara constituency, should be implemented in coordination with various departments and public so that it becomes a model for the State, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said. He was inaugurating the Kottarakkara municipality, Neduvathur, Ezhukone and Kulakkada panchayat level workshops of the project.

The objective is to identify unique regional potential and develop it into a programme that improves the quality of life of the residents, he added. The first phase of the project will focus on development in five sectors including agriculture, water conservation, waste management, livelihood, environment and tourism.

“This will be accomplished in coordination with various government and LSG projects. Issues of regional importance will be examined and a priority list will be prepared in each panchayat,” he said. Representatives of local bodies, officials, experts in various fields and others attended the workshops.

CONNECT WITH US