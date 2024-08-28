GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Samagra Kottarakara workshops held

Published - August 28, 2024 08:18 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

‘Samagra Kottarakara Project’, a two-year mega project for the comprehensive development of Kottarakara constituency, should be implemented in coordination with various departments and public so that it becomes a model for the State, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said. He was inaugurating the Kottarakkara municipality, Neduvathur, Ezhukone and Kulakkada panchayat level workshops of the project.

The objective is to identify unique regional potential and develop it into a programme that improves the quality of life of the residents, he added. The first phase of the project will focus on development in five sectors including agriculture, water conservation, waste management, livelihood, environment and tourism.

“This will be accomplished in coordination with various government and LSG projects. Issues of regional importance will be examined and a priority list will be prepared in each panchayat,” he said. Representatives of local bodies, officials, experts in various fields and others attended the workshops.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.