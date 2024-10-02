GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Samagra Kottarakara,’ ‘Veendedukkam Pulamon Thodu’ launched

Published - October 02, 2024 08:28 pm IST - Kollam

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday inaugurated ‘Samagra Kottarakara’, a two-year project for comprehensive development of the Kottarakara constituency, and launched ‘Veendedukkam Pulamon Thodu’, a project to rejuvenate the Pulamon canal.

Samagra Kottarakara is a two-year mega project for the comprehensive development of the Kottarakara constituency. The objective is to identify unique regional potential and develop it into a programme that improves the quality of life of the residents. The first phase of the project will focus on development in five sectors including agriculture, water conservation, waste management, livelihood, environment and tourism.

Pulamon Canal, an important waterbody in Kottarakara, will get a new lease of life through ‘Veendedukkam Pulamon Thodu’, a systematic action plan as part of the Malinya Muktham Navakeralam campaign. Around 2,000 volunteers will participate in joint operations to rejuvenate the canal and make it garbage-free.

