Sam K. Daniel takes over in Kollam

Forest Minister K. Raju greets Sam K. Daniel, who was elected as Kollam district panchayat president on Wednesday.

KOLLAM

30 December 2020 23:25 IST

V. Sumalal from Neduvathur elected vice president of district panchayat

Sam K. Daniel from Chadayamangalam division was elected as the twelfth president of Kollam district panchayat here on Wednesday. In the election held at the district panchayat council hall, he secured 22 among the total 26 votes polled.

Mr. Daniel’s name was proposed by Girly Shanmughan, representing Oachira division, and seconded by Kottankara division councillor N.S. Prasannakumar. Brijesh Abraham, the other contestant for the post from the Vettikavala division, polled three votes. His name was proposed by C.P. Sudheesh Kumar and seconded by R. Rasmi. The vote of Ambikakumari from the Anchal division was considered invalid.

A member of Communist Party of India (CPI) district executive committee, Mr. Daniel is a lawyer practising at the Kottarakara court. He has also served as the president of Elamadu grama panchayat and as the vice president of Chadayamangalam block panchayat.

He was sworn in by Additional District Magistrate P.R. Gopalakrishan, who was given the charge of District Collector.

V. Sumalal from Neduvathur division was elected as the vice president and the newly elected president administered the oath of office to her. Ms. Sumalal’s name was proposed by B. Jayanthi from the Perinadu division and seconded by Anil S. Kallelibhagam from the Thodiyoor division.

She is the area secretary of All India Democratic Women’s Association and a member of Lawyer’s union State committee.

Forest Minister K. Raju, t, was among those who attended the meeting that followed the swearing-in ceremony.