Sam K. Daniel quits as Kollam district panchayat chief

February 23, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KOLLAM

Resignation as per an agreement worked out by the Left Democratic Front

The Hindu Bureau

Sam K. Daniel, who completed two years as president of the Kollam district panchayat, has resigned from his position as per an agreement worked out by the Left Democratic Front.

“The governing body came to power in the midst of the pandemic in December, 2020, but we could go ahead with many important projects overcoming the challenges,” said Mr. Daniel at a press meet here on Thursday.

The very first meeting of the governing body had decided to allocate ₹5.29 crore for setting up a state-of-the-art CT scan machine at the Kollam district hospital. As part of the Malakhakoottam project, the district panchayat had provided on-job training with stipend for 100 Scheduled Caste women who had completed General or BSc nursing.

Industrial estates

“Since many persons lost their jobs during the pandemic, we formulated projects that ensure employment and income. Construction of industrial estates was also given priority during this period. Kollam district panchayat has the largest number of industrial estates in the State. Industrial estates have been set up at Elamadu, Kareepra, Thalavur, Piravanthur, Pathanapuram, Karavalur, Nilamel and Puyapally,” he said.

He also pointed out ‘The Citizen’ campaign that led to the declaration of Kollam as the first Constitution-literate district in the country as a major achievement during the period.

