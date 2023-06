June 03, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State-level padayatra as part of the Kowdiar Manifesto led by Salvation Army Territorial Commander John William Polimetla commenced here on Saturday. Daniel J. Raj, Territorial Chief Secretary of the Church, flagged off the ceremony. The padayatra from Parasala to Malabar will visit the Salvation Army churches and institutions. It will end on July 20.

